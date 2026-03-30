Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off

    Football
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 19:03
    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off

    The Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match in the FIFA Series – 2026 has kicked off.

    According to Report, the game started at 07:00 pm local time (GMT+4) at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit.

    The match is being officiated by Uzbek referee Asker Najafaliyev.

    The Azerbaijan national football team defeated the Saint Lucia national football team 6–1 at the same venue on March 27.

    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off
    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off
    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off
    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off
    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off
    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off
    FIFA Series – 2026 Azerbaijan national football team
    Photo
    "FIFA Series – 2026": Azərbaycan - Syerra Leone oyunu başlayıb
    Photo
    "FIFA Series – 2026": Начался матч Азербайджан – Сьерра-Леоне

    Latest News

    19:03
    Photo

    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off

    Football
    18:50

    Iranian army launches missile attack on Türkiye

    Region
    18:33

    France holding five in custody after foiled bomb attack outside Bank of America

    Other countries
    18:10

    Azerbaijan cuts auto imports from Türkiye in early 2026

    Business
    17:56

    US not to allow Iran to establish control over Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says

    Other countries
    17:39

    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Gurbanov receives first appointment as head referee in intl fixture

    Football
    17:17

    India thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating its citizens from Iran

    Region
    17:04

    Trump warns of 'obliterating' Kharg island, Iran oil wells if deal is not reached

    Other countries
    16:44

    Ilham Aliyev signs obituary following death of Rasim Balayev

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed