FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off

The Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match in the FIFA Series – 2026 has kicked off.

According to Report, the game started at 07:00 pm local time (GMT+4) at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit.

The match is being officiated by Uzbek referee Asker Najafaliyev.

The Azerbaijan national football team defeated the Saint Lucia national football team 6–1 at the same venue on March 27.