    Another 29 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 13:17
    Another 29 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    As of 12:00 PM (GMT+4) on March 7, as many as 29 Chinese citizens were evacuated from Iran through the Astara state border crossing via Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The evacuation process included appropriate document checks, registration, and other procedures, and all necessary measures were taken at the border crossing to ensure safe passage.

    After completing the registration procedures, they were safely transported to their destinations.

    Due to military operations launched by the US and Israel on February 28, a total of 516 Chinese citizens were evacuated from Iran through the Azerbaijani border.

    Daha 29 Çin vətəndaşı İrandan Azərbaycana təxliyə olunub
    Из Ирана через Азербайджан эвакуированы еще 29 граждан Китая

