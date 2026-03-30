Azerbaijan boosts pharmaceutical export revenue by nearly 20%

In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan imported pharmaceutical products worth $88 million, 2.9% less compared to the same period of last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also exported pharmaceutical products worth $600,000, 19.6% more compared to one year ago.

Import expenditures on pharmaceutical products accounted for 3.4% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures, while export revenues accounted for 0.02% of total export revenues.

In January-February, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $6.26 billion with other countries, 29.65% less compared to the same period of last year.

Of the foreign trade turnover, $3.67 billion accounted for exports, while $2.6 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 23.1%, while imports decreased by 37.2%.