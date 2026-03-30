Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan sees rise in sugar and confectionery production early 2026

    Business
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 13:35
    Azerbaijan sees rise in sugar and confectionery production early 2026

    In January-February 2026, 44,200 tons of sugar were produced in Azerbaijan, 33.5% more compared to the same period of last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Over the past year, the production of sugar confectionery products in the country increased by 14.1%, reaching 1,549 tons.

    As of March 1, Azerbaijan had finished product stocks of 18,900 tons of sugar and 90,100 tons of sugar confectionery products, which is 9.5 times more and 33.1% more, respectively, compared to a year earlier.

    During the reporting period, food products worth 937.7 million manats ($551.6 million) were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 11.4% more on an annual basis.

    State Statistical Committee Sugar confectionery products
    Azərbaycanda şəkər və qənd istehsalı 34 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Производство сахара и сахарной продукции в Азербайджане выросло почти на 34%

    Latest News

    14:43

    Vučić: Russia-Serbia gas agreement extended for another three months

    Other countries
    14:27

    Azerbaijan boosts pharmaceutical export revenue by nearly 20%

    Business
    14:07

    Esmail Baghaei: US expressed its readiness for negotiations through mediators

    Region
    13:52

    Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar to visit China

    Other countries
    13:35

    Azerbaijan sees rise in sugar and confectionery production early 2026

    Business
    13:13

    Israel passes record 2026 state budget

    Other countries
    12:53

    Ombudsman Aliyeva issues statement on March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

    Domestic policy
    12:40

    Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, statement says

    Other countries
    12:26

    UK charge d'affaires summoned to Russian MFA

    Region
    All News Feed