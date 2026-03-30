Azerbaijan sees rise in sugar and confectionery production early 2026

In January-February 2026, 44,200 tons of sugar were produced in Azerbaijan, 33.5% more compared to the same period of last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Over the past year, the production of sugar confectionery products in the country increased by 14.1%, reaching 1,549 tons.

As of March 1, Azerbaijan had finished product stocks of 18,900 tons of sugar and 90,100 tons of sugar confectionery products, which is 9.5 times more and 33.1% more, respectively, compared to a year earlier.

During the reporting period, food products worth 937.7 million manats ($551.6 million) were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 11.4% more on an annual basis.