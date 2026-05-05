Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan requested assistance from ADB in developing offshore wind energy

Azerbaijan has submitted a request to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for assistance in developing offshore wind energy infrastructure, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Director of the ADB Country Office in Azerbaijan, said in response to a question from a Report journalist during a press conference on ADB's work in Central and West Asia, held during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors in Samarkand.

As she noted, renewable energy sources have now become a significant component of the country's energy portfolio in the context of Azerbaijan's economic diversification.

"This has become particularly important for us in terms of private sector development. We have already implemented three solar power projects, and now we intend to support the government in promoting wind energy. As far as I know, the potential for wind energy is currently being assessed, and we have received a request for assistance in creating offshore wind infrastructure.

At the same time, while paying attention to neighboring countries, particularly Georgia, we are also exploring the hydrogen sector. I know that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is very active in this sector in Azerbaijan, so this is another promising energy resource that could be transported via the Caspian and Black Sea cable routes," she added.