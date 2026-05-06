Mukhtar Babayev: Global conflicts add pressure on environment

Recent conflicts in various regions are creating additional pressure on the environment, Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, said at the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum held in Baku within the framework of Caspian Agro Week, Report informs.

Babayev noted that climate change has a serious impact on agriculture: "But the issue does not end there. Agriculture itself is part of this process. The sector accounts for about one‑quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. This means agriculture is both exposed to risks and a major contributor to them. Therefore, alongside adaptation measures, reducing carbon emissions is of particular importance."

He added that conflicts in various regions also intensify environmental pressures: "These processes lead to soil degradation, increase the spread of dust and other emissions into the atmosphere. Their effects are already felt across wider areas, including neighboring regions. River and marine ecosystems are also affected. Such developments exert additional influence on natural processes."