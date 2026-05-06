Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    CBA: External sector indicators in Azerbaijan remain favorable

    Finance
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 10:40
    CBA: External sector indicators in Azerbaijan remain favorable

    The external sector indicators in Azerbaijan remain favorable, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    "According to the State Customs Committee, the trade surplus amounted to $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, which exceeds the indicator for the same period of last year by 93.3%," the CBA said.

    The Central Bank revised upward its forecast for the current account surplus for 2026 and 2027, citing rising prices for the country's main export commodity and continued expansion of non-oil and gas exports.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) State Customs Committee
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