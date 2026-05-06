CBA: External sector indicators in Azerbaijan remain favorable

The external sector indicators in Azerbaijan remain favorable, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

"According to the State Customs Committee, the trade surplus amounted to $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, which exceeds the indicator for the same period of last year by 93.3%," the CBA said.

The Central Bank revised upward its forecast for the current account surplus for 2026 and 2027, citing rising prices for the country's main export commodity and continued expansion of non-oil and gas exports.