Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss implementation of energy projects

    Energy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 10:28
    Azerbaijan, UK discuss implementation of energy projects

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have held discussions on the implementation of joint oil‑gas and green energy projects, as well as cooperation with British companies on green energy corridor initiatives, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

    The talks took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, who was received on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.

    Minister Shahbazov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Auld for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, during his tenure in Azerbaijan.

    The meeting addressed the execution of joint oil‑gas and renewable energy projects, cooperation on green energy corridors, and reaffirmed satisfaction with the long‑term energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK.

    The sides also exchanged views on issues arising from the upcoming session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, to be held in Baku.

    During the conversation, the UK side was invited to participate extensively in events within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss implementation of energy projects
    Azerbaijan, UK discuss implementation of energy projects

    energy projects Green energy Ministry of Energy Parviz Shahbazov Fergus Auld Azerbaijan United Kingdom
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya enerji layihələrinin icrasını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Шахбазов и посол Британии обсудили "зеленые" энергопроекты

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