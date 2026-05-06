Central Bank of Azerbaijan keeps refinancing rate unchanged

The Management Board (MB) of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has made a decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged at 6.5%, according to Report.

The lower limit of the interest rate corridor has been maintained at 5.5%, and the upper limit at 7.5%.

"The decision was made considering the alignment of actual inflation and forecasted inflation with the target range, the risks arising from heightened geopolitical tensions, the global financial conditions, the domestic macroeconomic environment, as well as the transmission of monetary policy decisions to the real sector," the CBA said.

Decisions on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will depend on changes in the inflation outlook, as well as results of macroeconomic assessments. "The Central Bank stands ready to take appropriate policy measures should there be a risk of inflation exceeding the target range," reads the statement.

The next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters will be made public on 24 June 2026.