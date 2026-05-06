Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Program of main events for WUF13 unveiled

    Domestic policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:11
    Program of main events for WUF13 unveiled

    The organizers of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, which will be held in Baku on May 17–22, have presented the full program of the forum's key events.

    According to Report, citing the WUF13 operating company, the forum, themed "Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements," will bring together governments, international experts, community representatives, and partner organizations to discuss solutions in the field of sustainable urban development, formulate policy approaches, and accelerate practical action.

    The program of the forum features practice-oriented platforms, interactive meeting formats, and high-level discussions aimed at adapting global policy to local experience.

    Detailed information about the WUF13 program is available via the following link.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13
    WUF13-ün əsas tədbirlərini əhatə edən proqram ictimaiyyətə təqdim olunub
    Представлена программа основных мероприятий WUF13

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