Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilhama Gadimova: Liberated areas offer great opportunities for land use

    AIC
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:05
    Ilhama Gadimova: Liberated areas offer great opportunities for land use

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories now provide significant opportunities for the use of agricultural lands by both business entities and resettled residents, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova stated at the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum held in Baku within the framework of Caspian Agro Week, Report informs.

    Gadimova noted that the third competition for land use is currently underway, covering 21,000 hectares: "Over the past year, two competitions have been held, resulting in contracts with business entities for the use of these agricultural lands, enabling them to start operations. The ongoing third competition already envisages the allocation of 21,000 hectares. The ministry's support in these districts differs significantly from other regions, with subsidies and concessions applied at a higher level."

    The deputy minister also emphasized that land safety remains a priority: "Since last year, certain risks have persisted in the lands allocated for use. We are all aware of the situation with mines. This issue must be resolved to ensure the lands can be fully utilized."

    Caspian Agro Week Ilhama Gadimova agriculture sector Azerbaijan's liberated territories Ministry of Agriculture
    İlhamə Qədimova: "İşğaldan azad edilmiş ərazilərdə torpaqların istifadəsinə böyük imkan yaradılıb"
    Ильхама Гадимова: На освобожденных территориях созданы возможности для агробизнеса

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