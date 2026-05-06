Latvian FM to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process in Yerevan
Region
- 06 May, 2026
- 10:48
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže will pay a working visit to Yerevan, Armenia, on May 6–7.
According to Latvia"s Foreign Ministry, a meeting is scheduled with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, during which the sides will discuss bilateral relations.
"The meeting will also cover cooperation between the European Union and Armenia, the key outcomes of the first EU-Armenia summit held on May 5, as well as current regional and international issues, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, the situation in Ukraine, and developments in the Middle East," the ministry said.
According to the statement, Minister Braže will also participate in the Yerevan Dialogue 2026 conference during her visit.
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