Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    FAO: Support for modernizing Azerbaijan's agriculture to continue

    AIC
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 11:59
    FAO: Support for modernizing Azerbaijan's agriculture to continue

    Support for the modernization of Azerbaijan's agriculture will continue, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan, said today at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

    The official noted that FAO will continue to support Azerbaijan in modernizing agriculture, applying innovations, and expanding climate‑resilient solutions: "The goal is to strengthen the resilience of the agrarian sector, ensure farmers' adaptation to changing climate conditions, and support long‑term development in this field."

    He added that declaring 2026 as the Year of Women Farmers is of great importance for increasing the role of women in agriculture.

    "Women's participation in agrarian and food systems contributes to higher productivity, improved nutrition, and greater sector resilience. Removing the barriers women face will create opportunities for achieving real results in this field," the FAO representative emphasized.

    agriculture sector Muhammad Nasar Hayat FAO Caspian Agro InterFood Azerbaijan
    FAO: Azərbaycan kənd təsərrüfatının modernləşdirilməsinə dəstək davam edəcək
    Мухаммад Насар Хаят: ФАО продолжит поддержку модернизации сельского хозяйства Азербайджана

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