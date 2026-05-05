Azerbaijan and Syria mull media cooperation
Foreign policy
- 05 May, 2026
- 11:53
Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Damascus, Elnur Shakhhuseinov, visited Syria's General Authority of Radio and Television, the embassy in Syria said on X.
"Shahhuseinov visited the General Authority of Radio and Television and met with Director General Alaa Barsilo, Director of Syria's Al-Ikhbariya TV channel Jamil Srour, Director of Damascus Radio Mohammed al-Sheikh, as well as a number of the organization's staff," reads the statement.
During the meeting, the diplomat informed the Syrian side about the current situation in Azerbaijan's media sector and discussed prospects for cooperation in the media field between the two friendly countries.
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