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    Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar to visit China

    Other countries
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 13:52
    Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar to visit China

    Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit China on March 31, according to the MFA, Report informs.

    The visit will take place at the invitation of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

    According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan and China have a comprehensive strategic partnership characterized by close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international issues.

    "In this context, the upcoming visit will provide the parties with an opportunity to hold discussions on the regional situation, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest," the statement noted.

    Muhammad Ishaq Dar Wang Yi
    İshaq Dar sabah Çinə səfər edəcək
    Исхак Дар 31 марта совершит визит в Китай

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