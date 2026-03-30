Premier League fans back call to scrap VAR

More than three-quarters of English Premier League fans would like to see VAR scrapped and even more believe it has a detrimental impact on the matchday experience, according to a survey by the Football Supporters' Association (FSA), Report informs via AFP.

The poll of nearly 8,000 supporters, just over half of whom attend more than 15 home games a season, showed how unpopular the current system has become despite the Premier League insisting it has resulted in more correct decisions.

Asked if they support the use of VAR, 76 percent said they do not, with more than 70 percent disagreeing that it has improved the overall accuracy of refereeing decisions.

The consensus that VAR has made football less enjoyable was nearly unanimous at 97 percent, while over 90 percent disagreed it has made the matchday experience better.

"The results show that most fans want VAR removed," said Thomas Concannon, the FSA's Premier League network manager.