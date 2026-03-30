Trump warns of 'obliterating' Kharg island, Iran oil wells if deal is not reached
Other countries
- 30 March, 2026
- 17:04
In his latest post on Truth Social, Donald Trump claimed that the US is in "serious discussions" with a "new and more reasonable regime" to end its war on Iran, but threatened to "obliterate" Iran's strategically crucial Kharg Island if a deal is not reached shortly, Report informs via The Guardian.
"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched,'" Trump wrote.
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