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    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Gurbanov receives first appointment as head referee in intl fixture

    Football
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 17:39
    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Gurbanov receives first appointment as head referee in intl fixture

    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Tural Gurbanov has received his first appointment as head referee for an international match, Report informs.

    According to the website of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), he will officiate the Netherlands – Belarus match in the second round of the qualifying stage of the U17 European Championship.

    Gurbanov will be assisted by fellow countryman Asiman Azizli and North Macedonian Aleksandar Gyurkovski. The fourth official function will be performed by Ilioski Vlatko (North Macedonia).

    The final match of Group 7 of League B will be held on March 31 at the stadium of the Mardan Sports Complex located in Antalya, Türkiye.

    Tural Gurbanov served as the fourth official of the Kosovo – Netherlands (0:1) match held on March 25 in the group.

    Tural Gurbanov Azerbaijani FIFA referee Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA)
    Tural Qurbanov ilk dəfə beynəlxalq oyuna baş hakim kimi təyinat alıb

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