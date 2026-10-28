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    President: Illicit proceeds laundered through international financial channels during occupation

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 12:10
    President: Illicit proceeds laundered through international financial channels during occupation

    "During the nearly 30-year-long occupation of our territories, the illegal exploitation of our natural resources, including mineral deposits, with the involvement of foreign entities, caused severe environmental damage in the region. Significant proceeds from these crimes were laundered through international financial channels," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the OIC members, Report informs.

    The head of state noted that advances in digital technology, particularly the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence, create new opportunities to combat corruption while also giving rise to new forms of corruption and opportunities for the misuse of digital financial instruments.

    "The effective use of modern technological solutions by the relevant law enforcement authorities is particularly important in preventing and effectively investigating such crimes," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev Armenia's occupation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
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    Ильхам Алиев: В период оккупации незаконные доходы были легализованы через международные финансовые каналы
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