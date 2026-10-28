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    Proposal at Baku Forum seeks to boost inclusion through education

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 12:04
    Proposal at Baku Forum seeks to boost inclusion through education

    Anais Roxanne Dagrou, an African feminist activist, gender consultant and community leader, has proposed establishing a government-level fund to support practical initiatives aimed at promoting inclusion.

    According to Report, she put forward the initiative during a panel session at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

    Dagrou said the fund could be used to improve literacy among young mothers, girls with disabilities and girls from remote villages.

    "In addition, AI-based teaching methods should be incorporated into school curricula. This would allow students to gradually develop their skills in using artificial intelligence from an early age," she said.

    7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Protection of women's rights Education
    Afrikalı fəal dövlət səviyyəsində praktiki inkluzivlik fondunun yaradılmasını təklif edib
    На форуме в Баку предложили создать фонд для поддержки инклюзии
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    44 filmi

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