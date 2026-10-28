Proposal at Baku Forum seeks to boost inclusion through education

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Anais Roxanne Dagrou, an African feminist activist, gender consultant and community leader, has proposed establishing a government-level fund to support practical initiatives aimed at promoting inclusion.

According to Report, she put forward the initiative during a panel session at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Dagrou said the fund could be used to improve literacy among young mothers, girls with disabilities and girls from remote villages.

"In addition, AI-based teaching methods should be incorporated into school curricula. This would allow students to gradually develop their skills in using artificial intelligence from an early age," she said.