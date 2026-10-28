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    Farhad Hajiyev: Youth dialogue should lead to new initiatives

    Cultural policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 11:53
    Farhad Hajiyev: Youth dialogue should lead to new initiatives

    Discussions involving young people should lead to new initiatives, as the younger generation can influence changes taking place around the world, Azerbaijan"s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev said at the "Youth Dialogue: Impact at the Centre" session held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

    According to Report, he said Azerbaijan places particular emphasis on the self-development of young people, creating various opportunities and the necessary conditions to support them.

    "Young people are presented with new opportunities today as the world is changing and they are capable of influencing these changes," Hajiyev said.

    The deputy minister noted that, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the comprehensive development of young people, their active participation in all areas of life and the creation of opportunities for them to realise their potential.

    "Our goal is to nurture individuals who will contribute to the country's future. That is why it is essential, first and foremost, to build young people's confidence in their own abilities," he stressed.

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