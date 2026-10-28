Azerbaijan, Somalia discuss media cooperation opportunities

Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency, discussed opportunities for cooperation in the media sector between Azerbaijan and Somalia during a meeting with Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud, Somalia"s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism.

According to Report, the sides exchanged views on media development trends in the era of digitalization, combating disinformation, ensuring information security, the impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies on the media landscape, as well as potential areas of cooperation in these fields.

Ismayilov underscored the importance of assessing opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia in the media and communications sectors, expanding information exchange, promoting the sharing of professional experience, and strengthening bilateral ties.

"At the same time, the role of the media is of great importance in fostering mutual understanding among peoples, promoting relations between countries, and ensuring the public receives objective information," he said.

For his part, Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud expressed interest in expanding partnership with Azerbaijan and noted that favorable conditions exist for implementing joint initiatives in media and communications, strengthening professional ties, and identifying areas of cooperation that address the challenges of the modern information environment.