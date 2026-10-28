Education should be linked to economic opportunities for women, public association rep says

Education must be linked to the development of professional skills and the creation of real economic opportunities for women and girls, Aydan Ramazanova, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, stated during the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, it is necessary not only to provide girls with access to education but also to create conditions for their employment, achievement of economic independence, and participation in decision-making within their communities.

Ramazanova noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation implements initiatives to develop educational infrastructure and inclusive education, including for people with physical disabilities.

According to her, inclusion involves not only providing access to school education but also creating conditions for learning, skill development, and the full participation of people with disabilities in society.

The representative of the association also spoke about international educational and social support projects implemented in Burkina Faso, as well as initiatives for the social integration of conflict-affected women in Niger.

Ramazanova also touched upon the activities of the Creative Center in Shamakhi, established by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which provides women in the region with the opportunity to present and sell handmade products created based on traditional crafts.