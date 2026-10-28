Azerbaijan prepares new draft law on conflict of interest
Milli Majlis
- 28 October, 2026
- 11:48
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A new draft law, "On Conflict of Interest," has been prepared in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the document has been submitted to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) and will be discussed tomorrow.
The bill has been included in the agenda of a joint meeting of the parliament's committees for Law Policy and State-Building and Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption.
Azərbaycanda "Maraqlar toqquşması haqqında" yeni qanun layihəsi hazırlanıb
В Азербайджане подготовлен новый законопроект "О конфликте интересов"
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