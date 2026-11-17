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The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has received a delegation led by the Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that the existing friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia make a significant contribution to expanding and strengthening bonds between the two countries' armed forces.

The Minister emphasised the significance of further developing military relations in the future.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits in further strengthening bilateral military ties.

The meeting also featured a detailed exchange of views on other issues of common interest regarding cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and military education fields.