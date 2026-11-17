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A delegation from the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania visited Azerbaijan under the 2026 bilateral military cooperation plan signed by the two countries' defense ministries.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that the academy's Vytautas Magnus Army Command and Staff Course brings together military personnel from Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Moldova and Ukraine.

The visit was aimed at briefing course participants on operations conducted during the Patriotic War, reviewing their tactical and strategic outcomes, and sharing lessons learned from the war.

At the National Defense University's Institute of Military Management, the delegation learned about the institute's educational capabilities, officer training system and approach to military education.

The delegation also toured the Azerbaijan Military History Museum, where members learned about the country's military history and the legacy of those who gave their lives for Azerbaijan.

The ministry said the visit helped Azerbaijan and Lithuania share experience in military education.