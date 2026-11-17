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The Netherlands, Norway, the EU, and Finland have announced the allocation of €70 million for demining Ukrainian territories, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi wrote on his Telegram channel following the UMAC 2026 International Mine Action Conference held in Brussels, Report informs.

"I am grateful to the Netherlands, Norway, the EU, and Finland for this important support. This will help return land to safe use faster and restore the operations of farmers, enterprises, and communities," Koretskyi wrote.

According to the prime minister, in 2023–2025, Ukraine surveyed and returned to use more than 40,000 square kilometers, and this year - over 5,000 square kilometers more.

He also noted that Ukraine is implementing the National Mine Action Strategy through 2033 and a program for demining agricultural land with EU support under the Ukraine Facility instrument.

Koretskyi urged partners to coordinate funding with the Ukrainian government, involve local companies and technologies, and plan demining simultaneously with the reconstruction of housing, roads, and enterprises.

In addition, the prime minister proposed launching joint demining programs in other countries, combining Ukrainian experience and technologies with the resources of international partners.

"We plan to present the first results at the next Ukraine Mine Action Conference in Lithuania," he added.