Stay up to date with the top news!

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved two documents on cooperation with Uzbekistan, Report informs.

The head of state signed the relevant laws.

The documents are the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on Cooperation in the Field of Pension Provision and the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between the two countries.

The agreements were signed on August 23, 2026, in Tashkent.