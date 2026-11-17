President Ilham Aliyev approves two documents on cooperation with Uzbekistan
Foreign policy
- 17 November, 2026
- 15:57
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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved two documents on cooperation with Uzbekistan, Report informs.
The head of state signed the relevant laws.
The documents are the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on Cooperation in the Field of Pension Provision and the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between the two countries.
The agreements were signed on August 23, 2026, in Tashkent.
İlham Əliyev Azərbaycanla Özbəkistan arasında iki sənədi təsdiqləyib
Ильхам Алиев утвердил два документа о сотрудничестве с Узбекистаном
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