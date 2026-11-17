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President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was ​taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be ‌planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington, after being asked about a CNN report citing US ​intelligence assessments, Report informs via Reuters.

Trump nodded when asked by a reporter ​whether Iran was planning to detonate a dirty ⁠bomb in the US capital.

"We're looking into it," ​Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila.

Asked ​whether there was an imminent threat, Trump said: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no ​country has ever paid before."

Asked again whether there ​was reason to believe an attack was imminent, Trump said: "I hope ‌it's ⁠not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied the allegations in a post on X on Tuesday, ​calling them "baseless."

CNN, citing ​sources, noted ⁠that US intelligence indicated Tehran was developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty ​bomb in the US capital.

A dirty bomb ​uses conventional ⁠explosives to disperse radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion, but can ⁠spread ​radioactive contamination and cause significant ​disruption and public alarm.