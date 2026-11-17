Trump says possible Putin meeting depends on summit arrangements
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- 17 November, 2026
- 15:49
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US President Donald Trump said he could hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China if the opportunity arose.
Report informs, citing Interfax, that Trump spoke to reporters ahead of a meeting with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan, the other members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila.
"I don't know. If there's an opportunity, I'd meet with him," Trump said.
Trump said he would be China's guest at the summit and would therefore have limited control over where and with whom he could meet.
The APEC summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen on November 18–19.
Tramp APEC sammitində Putinlə ikitərəfli görüşünü istisna etməyib
Трамп допустил возможность встречи с Путиным на саммите АТЭС в Китае
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