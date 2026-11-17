Azerbaijan draws 1–1 with Lithuania in European U17 qualifying
Football
- 17 November, 2026
- 16:27
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Azerbaijan's under-17 national football team, coached by Emin Mustafayev, drew 1–1 with Lithuania in the first round of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.
Report informs that Rasul Balakishiyev scored Azerbaijan's equalizer in the 65th minute.
Azerbaijan had previously lost 4–0 to Northern Ireland and 7–0 to Germany.
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