Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's under-17 national football team, coached by Emin Mustafayev, drew 1–1 with Lithuania in the first round of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

Report informs that Rasul Balakishiyev scored Azerbaijan's equalizer in the 65th minute.

Azerbaijan had previously lost 4–0 to Northern Ireland and 7–0 to Germany.