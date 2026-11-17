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Russian forces carried out four ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv's Southern Bridge and three on its Northern Bridge overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Report informs that Zelenskyy wrote about the strikes on Telegram.

"Overnight, there were four ballistic missile strikes on the Southern Bridge and three on the Northern Bridge. We identified the personnel and resources needed for repairs and set a timetable for the work," Zelenskyy said.

He also said he had discussed with government officials how to implement an emergency support program for Ukraine's logistics network that he had previously agreed on with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy earlier said Ukraine had struck the Kerch Bridge with drones and missiles in response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.