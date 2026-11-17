President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Law "On the Central Bank," providing for the expansion of the regulator's powers to supervise financial institutions and financial groups, Report informs.

The relevant amendments were adopted by the Milli Majlis on October 30.

According to the amendments, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will periodically assess the risk profiles of financial institutions and financial groups in the area of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, including the risks of non-compliance with relevant legislation.

A reassessment will be conducted in the event of significant changes in the management or operational activities of a financial institution or the group to which it belongs. Such circumstances include reorganization, a change of beneficial owners, or changes in types of activities, client base, or geography of operations.

An increase in the intensity of transactions or their volume by 40% or more compared to the previous calendar year will also serve as grounds for a reassessment.

The amendments also provide for consolidated supervision - control not only over individual financial institutions, but also over the financial groups of which they are a part. Such supervision will be carried out for the purpose of combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

In addition, the CBA will gain the right to request documents and information in writing from financial institutions and financial groups to conduct supervisory measures. The requested materials must be submitted within the deadline set by the regulator.

Thus, the amendments enshrine the CBA's powers regarding risk-based supervision of both individual financial institutions and financial groups.