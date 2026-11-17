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Slovakia has received a 120-day extension from the US administration of an exemption allowing it to continue purchasing and paying for Russian oil without the risk of US sanctions, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Saková wrote on social media, Report informs, citing Interfax.

"Our goal was to prevent a situation in which US sanctions could threaten oil supplies to Slovakia and, consequently, the uninterrupted operation of our oil refinery," Saková stated.

According to her, extending the exemption for an additional 120 days not only increases confidence in the stability of oil supplies, but also provides the necessary time for further diversification of import sources.

The initial exemption was granted by the US in October 2025 for a period of one year. It was scheduled to expire on November 21.

The Ministry of Economy noted that the extension does not change Slovakia's long-term goal of reducing dependence on a single oil supplier and diversifying imports through alternative sources.

The ministry intends to continue relevant negotiations with international partners.