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Azerbaijan plans to expand the use of supervisory technology, known as SupTech, to digitize financial oversight in 2027–2030.

Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that Deputy Governor Vusal Khalilov met with representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (Azfina) to discuss third-quarter performance in fintech and payments, the main challenges facing the fintech sector and priorities for its development.

They also discussed expanding digital financial services, improving the payments ecosystem and adopting new technologies.

The central bank outlined its priorities for 2027–2030, which include expanding the use of SupTech, developing AI-based supervisory tools and promoting innovation in the financial sector.