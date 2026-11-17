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A meeting with Iranian representatives to discuss proposals for resolving the conflict between the United States and Iran will take place within hours, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

Report informs, citing Al Jazeera, that Al Ansari made the remarks at a press conference.

"Today's meeting with the Iranian side is part of our mediation efforts and will allow us to exchange views on the proposals currently on the table," he said.

Al Ansari said mediation efforts were continuing and that the meeting was intended to narrow differences between the two sides. He also urged the United States and Iran to avoid any escalation.