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Georgia is set to receive a €158.4 million loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to develop road infrastructure on routes toward Azerbaijan.

Report's Georgia bureau informs, citing the Georgian parliament's press service, that the Finance and Budget Committee reviewed and backed the loan agreement between Georgia and the AIIB.

The agreement provides for a loan of €158,424,310 to develop roads in the Kakheti region under the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor – Georgia Connectivity and Transport Improvement Project.

Georgia's First Deputy Finance Minister Giorgi Kakauridze said the loan would have a 25-year term, including a 10-year grace period.

The project calls for construction of road sections from Badiauri to Chalaubani, from Chalaubani to Bakurtsikhe and from Gurjaani to Telavi.

Georgia's Roads Department will carry out the project.