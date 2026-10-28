Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General calls for joining efforts to combat corruption
Foreign policy
- 28 October, 2026
- 11:48
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Cooperation and the exchange of experience with international partners are among the key priorities of Azerbaijan's anti-corruption policy, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said.
According to Report, speaking at the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku he noted that joint efforts were essential to effectively combat corruption.
"I am confident that the discussions at today's event will provide an opportunity to review and renew our commitments to the global fight against corruption," Aliyev said.
Kamran Əliyev: Korrupsiya ilə mübarizədə səylərimizi birləşdirməliyik
Генпрокурор Азербайджана призвал к объединению усилий в борьбе с коррупцией
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