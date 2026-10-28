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    Ilham Aliyev: Corruption is a crime that undermines public trust in state institutions

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 12:06
    Ilham Aliyev: Corruption is a crime that undermines public trust in state institutions

    Corruption is a crime that undermines public trust in state institutions and damages social justice, fair competition and economic development, reads an appeal by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Report informs.

    "In some cases, the transnational nature of such crimes necessitates measures at both national and international levels. In this regard, the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention of the Member States of the OIC on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation is a strategic document that establishes a common legal framework in this field. Azerbaijan's accession to this Convention is of great importance for strengthening international cooperation.

    Azerbaijan is consistently implementing measures to combat corruption. Modernizing legislation, increasing transparency and accountability in public administration, ensuring the digitalization and accessibility of public services, and strengthening public oversight all play an important role in preventing corruption," reads the appeal.

    Ilham Aliyev Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Fight against corruption
    İlham Əliyev: Korrupsiya dövlət təsisatlarına ictimai etimadı sarsıdan, iqtisadi inkişafa xələl gətirən cinayətdir
    Ильхам Алиев: Коррупция - преступление, подрывающее общественное доверие к государственным институтам
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