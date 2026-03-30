Alen Simonyan, Belgian MPs mull Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

The Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Alen Simonyan, held a meeting on Monday with members of the Belgian parliament's Belgium–Armenia Friendship Group, Report informs via Armenpress.

Welcoming the delegation to Armenia, Speaker Simonyan emphasized the importance of organizing such reciprocal visits for the development of bilateral relations, according to a readout issued by the parliament's press service.

Els Van Hoof, head of the Belgium–Armenia friendship group, in turn highlighted the deepening friendly ties between the two countries and noted that the delegation would spare no effort to achieve further progress in this process. The discussions focused on bilateral relations, the democratic reforms underway in Armenia, the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and regional developments.