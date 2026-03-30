Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    India thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating its citizens from Iran

    Region
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 17:17
    India thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating its citizens from Iran

    India has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for helping evacuate its citizens from Iran, Report informs.

    "We convey our sincere appreciation to the authorities of Azerbaijan for facilitating safe transit of Indian nationals from Iran," India's Embassy in Baku said in a statement.

    As of March 30 at 10:00 am (Baku time), a total of 196 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Iran since February 28 at 08:00 am. Overall, 3,094 people were evacuated during this period.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran India's Embassy in Baku
    Hindistan İrandan vətəndaşlarının təxliyəsinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Индия поблагодарила Азербайджан за помощь в эвакуации граждан из Ирана

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