India thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating its citizens from Iran
Region
- 30 March, 2026
- 17:17
India has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for helping evacuate its citizens from Iran, Report informs.
"We convey our sincere appreciation to the authorities of Azerbaijan for facilitating safe transit of Indian nationals from Iran," India's Embassy in Baku said in a statement.
As of March 30 at 10:00 am (Baku time), a total of 196 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Iran since February 28 at 08:00 am. Overall, 3,094 people were evacuated during this period.
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