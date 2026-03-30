EU adopts €1.5B work programme to boost European and Ukrainian defence industry

The European Commission (EC) approved a €1.5 billion work programme under the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) to enhance and modernise Europe's defence industry, boost production capacity and secure technological advancement and resilience, EC spokesperson Thomas Regnier told journalists on Monday, Report informs.

According to him, more than €700 million will support the production increase of key defence components and products, including counter-drones systems, missiles and ammunition. This includes €260 million under the Ukraine Support Instrument (USI) of EDIP, to help rebuild and modernise Ukraine's Defence Technological and Industrial Base (DTIB) by investing in collaborative projects that increase production capacities in both Ukraine and Europe.

The European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCI) will receive €325 million to launch and implement ambitious collaborative industrial projects. These projects aim to benefit a broader part of the EU and are also open to Norway and Ukraine.

The first round of EDIP calls for proposals will be visible on the EU Funding & Tenders Portal as of 31 March 2026.

To reduce fragmentation and boost efficiency, EDIP will fund €240 million for the joint procurement of defence equipment, including counter-drone, air and missile defence and ground and naval combat systems, by Member States and Norway. Defence start-ups, including Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-caps, will get €100 million in equity support through the Fund Accelerating Defence Supply Chains Transformation (FAST).