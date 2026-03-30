Latvian government approves €6.8M aid package for Ukraine
Other countries
- 30 March, 2026
- 15:33
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has announced that the Latvian government has adopted a decision to provide Ukraine with a new aid package, Report informs.
This aid package of €6.8 million will help strengthen Ukraine's energy grid, shelters, infrastructure and social and civic resilience, as well as drone capabilities, the minister said on X.
"Latvia will always stand with Ukraine," the Latvian foreign minister pledged.
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