Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Latvian government approves €6.8M aid package for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 15:33
    Latvian government approves €6.8M aid package for Ukraine

    Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has announced that the Latvian government has adopted a decision to provide Ukraine with a new aid package, Report informs.

    This aid package of €6.8 million will help strengthen Ukraine's energy grid, shelters, infrastructure and social and civic resilience, as well as drone capabilities, the minister said on X.

    "Latvia will always stand with Ukraine," the Latvian foreign minister pledged.

    Baiba Braže aid package Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Latviya Ukraynaya 6,8 milyon avroluq yardım paketi təqdim edəcək
    Латвия предоставит Украине пакет помощи в размере 6,8 млн евро

    Latest News

    16:08

    EU adopts €1.5B work programme to boost European and Ukrainian defence industry

    Other countries
    15:51

    Premier League fans back call to scrap VAR

    Football
    15:33

    Latvian government approves €6.8M aid package for Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:08

    ADB: Oil price uncertainty hits 50-year high amid Middle East conflict

    Energy
    14:43

    Vučić: Russia-Serbia gas agreement extended for another three months

    Other countries
    14:27

    Azerbaijan boosts pharmaceutical export revenue by nearly 20%

    Business
    14:07

    Esmail Baghaei: US expressed its readiness for negotiations through mediators

    Region
    13:52

    Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar to visit China

    Other countries
    13:35

    Azerbaijan sees rise in sugar and confectionery production early 2026

    Business
    All News Feed