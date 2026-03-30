Azerbaijan cuts auto imports from Türkiye in early 2026
Business
- 30 March, 2026
- 18:10
Azerbaijan imported automotive industry products worth $11.5 million from Türkiye in January–February of this year, 10.1% less compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
In February alone, Türkiye exported automotive products worth $6.93 million to Azerbaijan, marking a 6.8% decline year-on-year.
Meanwhile, Türkiye's total automotive exports increased by 10.6% year-on-year to $6.6 billion in the first two months of 2026, and by 19.1% in February alone, reaching $3.5 billion.
The top importers of Turkish automotive products were Germany with $1.03 billion (up 11.1%), France with $770 million (up 19.7%), and Italy with $605.9 million (up 23.8%).
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