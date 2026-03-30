Iranian army launches missile attack on Türkiye
Region
- 30 March, 2026
- 18:50
A ballistic munition, determined to have been launched from Iran and to have entered into Turkish airspace, has been neutralized by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on X, Report informs.
"All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace, and all developments in the region are being closely monitored with priority given to our national security," reads the statement.
Etkisiz hâle getirilen balistik mühimmat ile ilgili açıklama.— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 30, 2026
Statement on the neutralization of ballistic munition.#MillîSavunmaBakanlığı pic.twitter.com/V1eqS7JM1w
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