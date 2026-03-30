Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Iranian army launches missile attack on Türkiye

    Region
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 18:50
    Iranian army launches missile attack on Türkiye

    A ballistic munition, determined to have been launched from Iran and to have entered into Turkish airspace, has been neutralized by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on X, Report informs.

    "All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace, and all developments in the region are being closely monitored with priority given to our national security," reads the statement.

    Turkish Ministry of National Defense US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran ordusu Türkiyəyə raket hücumu edib
    Иранская армия нанесла ракетный удар по Турции

    Latest News

    19:20

    Zelenskyy hails 'historic' defense agreements with Gulf states

    Other countries
    19:03
    Photo

    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off

    Football
    18:50

    Iranian army launches missile attack on Türkiye

    Region
    18:33

    France holding five in custody after foiled bomb attack outside Bank of America

    Other countries
    18:10

    Azerbaijan cuts auto imports from Türkiye in early 2026

    Business
    17:56

    US not to allow Iran to establish control over Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says

    Other countries
    17:39

    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Gurbanov receives first appointment as head referee in intl fixture

    Football
    17:17

    India thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating its citizens from Iran

    Region
    17:04

    Trump warns of 'obliterating' Kharg island, Iran oil wells if deal is not reached

    Other countries
    All News Feed