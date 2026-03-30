France holding five in custody after foiled bomb attack outside Bank of America

France detained two more people on Monday in connection with the foiled bombing attack near the Bank of America Corp. office in Paris that authorities say was likely linked to the conflict in the Middle East, Report informs via Bloomberg.

In total, five are being held in custody, including three minors who were arrested over the weekend, the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said.

The incident happened at about 03:30 local time (01:30 GMT) on Saturday in the city's 8th arrondissement, a couple of streets from the Champs-Élysées. An initial suspect was detained at the scene after he placed a device containing five litres of liquid, believed to be fuel, and an ignition system close to the bank, a police source said, as reported by AFP.

On Sunday, French security services said two more people had been arrested in connection with the incident.