Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    France holding five in custody after foiled bomb attack outside Bank of America

    Other countries
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 18:33
    France holding five in custody after foiled bomb attack outside Bank of America

    France detained two more people on Monday in connection with the foiled bombing attack near the Bank of America Corp. office in Paris that authorities say was likely linked to the conflict in the Middle East, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    In total, five are being held in custody, including three minors who were arrested over the weekend, the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said.

    The incident happened at about 03:30 local time (01:30 GMT) on Saturday in the city's 8th arrondissement, a couple of streets from the Champs-Élysées. An initial suspect was detained at the scene after he placed a device containing five litres of liquid, believed to be fuel, and an ignition system close to the bank, a police source said, as reported by AFP.

    On Sunday, French security services said two more people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

    Bank of America Corp. Foiled bombing attack
    Parisdə "Bank of America"nın ofisi yaxınlığında partlayış cəhdi ilə bağlı beş nəfər saxlanılıb
    Во Франции после предотвращения взрыва у Bank of America задержаны пять человек

    Latest News

    19:03
    Photo

    FIFA Series – 2026: Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match kicks off

    Football
    18:50

    Iranian army launches missile attack on Türkiye

    Region
    18:33

    France holding five in custody after foiled bomb attack outside Bank of America

    Other countries
    18:10

    Azerbaijan cuts auto imports from Türkiye in early 2026

    Business
    17:56

    US not to allow Iran to establish control over Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says

    Other countries
    17:39

    Azerbaijani FIFA referee Gurbanov receives first appointment as head referee in intl fixture

    Football
    17:17

    India thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating its citizens from Iran

    Region
    17:04

    Trump warns of 'obliterating' Kharg island, Iran oil wells if deal is not reached

    Other countries
    16:44

    Ilham Aliyev signs obituary following death of Rasim Balayev

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed