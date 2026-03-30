Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    US not to allow Iran to establish control over Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says

    Other countries
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 17:56
    US not to allow Iran to establish control over Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says

    The US will not allow Iran to establish control over the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in an interview with ABC News, Report informs.

    "They [Iranian officials] are threatening to establish control over the Strait of Hormuz and perpetuity, to create a toll collection system and the like. That is not gonna be allowed to happen, and the president [Donald Trump] has a number of options available to him, if he so chooses, to prevent that from happening," Rubio said.

    Marco Rubio US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz
    Rubio: Vaşinqton İranın Hörmüz üzərində nəzarət qurmasına imkan verməyəcək
    Рубио: Вашингтон не позволит Ирану установить контроль над Ормузом

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