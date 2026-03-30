US not to allow Iran to establish control over Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says
Other countries
- 30 March, 2026
- 17:56
The US will not allow Iran to establish control over the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in an interview with ABC News, Report informs.
"They [Iranian officials] are threatening to establish control over the Strait of Hormuz and perpetuity, to create a toll collection system and the like. That is not gonna be allowed to happen, and the president [Donald Trump] has a number of options available to him, if he so chooses, to prevent that from happening," Rubio said.
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