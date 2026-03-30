US not to allow Iran to establish control over Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says

The US will not allow Iran to establish control over the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in an interview with ABC News, Report informs.

"They [Iranian officials] are threatening to establish control over the Strait of Hormuz and perpetuity, to create a toll collection system and the like. That is not gonna be allowed to happen, and the president [Donald Trump] has a number of options available to him, if he so chooses, to prevent that from happening," Rubio said.