The farewell ceremony for Azerbaijan's People's Artist Rasim Balayev, who left an enduring mark on audiences with his unique roles, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, State Prize laureate, and holder of the "Shohrat," "Sharaf," and "Istiglal" orders-was held on March 30 at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, Report informs.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, state and government officials, members of parliament, as well as prominent figures from science, culture, and the arts.

The late artist's coffin was placed on a pedestal on the stage of the theatre, which had been solemnly decorated in mourning.

Wreaths from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as state and government institutions, were laid around the pedestal.

Colleagues, friends, prominent cultural and artistic figures, and admirers of Rasim Balayev's work gathered at the theatre to pay their last respects to the distinguished actor.

The body of People's Artist Rasim Balayev was then carried out of the theatre building and transported to the Alley of Honors. Prayers were recited for the soul of the deceased, after which the outstanding artist was laid to rest. Wreaths and bouquets of flowers were placed on his grave.