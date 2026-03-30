Vučić: Russia-Serbia gas agreement extended for another three months

The contract for the supply of Russian gas to Serbia has been extended for three months, announced Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Report informs via Serbian media.

"We have secured an extension of the contract for three months on very favorable terms for us. Today, the price of gas is approximately $645, we would pay a little more, but in essence, we currently pay approximately $320," he said.

According to Vučić, Russian gas supply to Serbia was also discussed during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also reportedly discussed cooperation in the fields of medicine and pharmacology, as well as the participation of Russian companies in projects in Serbia.