Esmail Baghaei: US expressed its readiness for negotiations through mediators

The US has offered to negotiate with Iran through Pakistan and other countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, Report informs via IRNA.

"Since the last round of negotiations, we have been receiving messages from some intermediaries, including Pakistan, regarding the US's readiness for talks," he noted.

Baghaei stated that so far, the Iranian side has not been in direct contact with the US.

In addition, he said that the 15-point plan proposed by the US for resolving the conflict is unrealistic.

"The materials conveyed to us under various names, for example, the 15 points, were not only unrealistic and illogical but also contained numerous demands," Baghaei emphasized.